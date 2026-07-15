Family demands answers after 43-year-old man dies following Houston police Taser incident

The Brief Medical examiner's ruling: The Harris County Medical Examiner ruled Alejandro Corona Jr.'s death a homicide after he died following an encounter with Houston police on April 1. Family questions police response: Relatives say Corona was not a threat and are questioning why officers used a Taser, whether proper seizure protocols were followed and why CPR was not started sooner. Records still pending: Corona's daughter has filed open records requests seeking additional videos and reports, while the City of Houston is awaiting a ruling from the Texas Attorney General on the release of those records.



The Harris County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Alejandro Corona Jr. a homicide, months after he died following a Taser deployment by Houston police outside his east Houston home. His family is now demanding accountability, questioning officers' actions, the delay in CPR and why additional records have not been released.

What they're saying:

"There was no reason at all for his life to get taken away," said Alejandro's niece Abigail Zarco.

Alejandro died after being tased by Houston police in the front yard of his east side home.

"Taking his life over traffic on a bicycle, it doesn't make sense," said Alejandro's sister Abigail Zarco.

According to HPD's bodycam video, Alejandro was speeding on his bicycle and on the wrong side of the road on April 1 just before 12:45 a.m.

"Did they use a radar? Was he really speeding? What was the speed limit he was going," asked Alejandro's niece Abigail Zarco. "Was he even posing a threat? What was the cause for you to tase him after he was home?"

"As soon as someone turns their back, they are not a threat. From the beginning, my dad was not a threat," said Alejandro's daughter Alexandra. "If he had two seizures already, why didn't you all think to do the seizure protocol? Put him on his side, make sure he doesn't bite his tongue. No, you flipped him flat to where his face was in the dirt."

Relatives question why CPR wasn't initiated sooner.

Alejandro's girlfriend, Natalie Sanchez, can be heard on the video asking why CPR isn't being administered and offers to do it herself.

"They waited so long. I was the one who told them to turn him around. I could see his face. He was foaming at the mouth," said Natalie. "They moved him here, but they were holding his face the whole time. He had already passed, you could see he was airway gone.

"We want accountability. We want justice and answers," said Alexandra. "That's all we are asking for. It shouldn't be that hard."

Alexandra has filed open records requests to get more videos and reports the city is asking for a ruling from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

When we asked HPD for a response, they referred us to the bodycam video on YouTube.