The Brief A 16-year-old male is in critical condition at a trauma center after being shot late Monday night on Colquitt Street. A passing good Samaritan found the wounded teen stumbling down the road and personally drove him to a local hospital. Police discovered numerous shell casings, narcotics, and a shot-up vehicle at the scene, indicating a possible exchange of gunfire.



A late-night shooting in a Houston neighborhood has left a teenager in critical condition after he was found injured in the Montrose area.

Shooting in Montrose area

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says Central Patrol Division officers were called about a shooting on Colquitt Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a vehicle had been shot up and evidence of multiple shell casings across the roadway. Police also say they found narcotics in a nearby grassy area.

According to Lt. Horelica, while police were investigating the scene, a 16-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds was brought to an area hospital. A driver told authorities they were driving down the street when they noticed the teenager stumbling around and stopped to help him. The driver realized he had been shot and drove him to the hospital.

Due to his injuries, hospital staff listed the teen in critical condition and rushed him to a higher-level trauma center.

Investigators believe the incident may have involved an exchange of gunfire between more than one shooter due to the number of shots fired at the location.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

The teenager has not yet given an official statement to investigators regarding what led up to the shooting.