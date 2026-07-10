Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stepping back from public events after mono diagnosis
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday night that she has been diagnosed with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono.
What we know:
In a statement, Hidalgo shared that she had been dealing with a lingering sore throat and severe fatigue.
While extensive testing initially pointed to simple exhaustion, a subsequent medical test confirmed the mono diagnosis.
Stepping Back to Recover
What they're saying:
"The only treatment for mono is rest," Hidalgo said, noting her doctor advised her to scale back so her recovery is quick and doesn't lead to further health complications.
Hidalgo stated that she will be less visible around the community for the next several weeks while she recovers.
However, she emphasized that she remains fully available and reachable for emergencies, and her professional team will represent her at events when necessary.
No Risk to the Community
What's next:
Because mono is not easily spread through casual contact, Hidalgo reassured community members she recently interacted with that they are safe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mono is most commonly spread through bodily fluids like saliva.
Hidalgo expects to return to her normal schedule after a few weeks of rest and limited public engagements.
The Source: Lina Hidalgo shared this information via her social media pages.