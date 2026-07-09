Free Chick-fil-A on July 14: How to get an entrée on Cow Appreciation Day
HOUSTON - Chick-fil-A is offering free entrées to customers who show their love for cows.
On Cow Appreciation Day on July 14, customers who dress like a cow can receive one select free entrée.
Which entrées are included?
For breakfast, this includes a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit (Original) or 4-count Chick-n-Minis.
For lunch and dinner, get a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy), 8-count Nuggets (Original or Grilled) or 3-count Chick-n-Strips.
Kids 12 and under can get a free entrée and prize, while supplies last. This may vary by location.
How to get free Chick-fil-A
What you can do:
Customers must visit a participating location in-person, dressed in cow-themed attire, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The offer is good for dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru.
It does not apply to app orders or delivery.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Chick-fil-A website.