Free Chick-fil-A on July 14: How to get an entrée on Cow Appreciation Day

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The Brief Customers can get a free entrée at Chick-fil-A on July 14. Customers must dress up as a cow. The offer is only valid in-person.



Chick-fil-A is offering free entrées to customers who show their love for cows.

On Cow Appreciation Day on July 14, customers who dress like a cow can receive one select free entrée.

Which entrées are included?

For breakfast, this includes a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit (Original) or 4-count Chick-n-Minis.

For lunch and dinner, get a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy), 8-count Nuggets (Original or Grilled) or 3-count Chick-n-Strips.

Kids 12 and under can get a free entrée and prize, while supplies last. This may vary by location.

How to get free Chick-fil-A

What you can do:

Customers must visit a participating location in-person, dressed in cow-themed attire, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The offer is good for dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru.

It does not apply to app orders or delivery.