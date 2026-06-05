FIFA Fan Festival Houston guide: Hours, schedule, parking, bag policy

The Brief The FIFA Fan Festival in Houston will be in East Downtown Houston from June 11 to July 19. Gates officially open 90 minutes prior to the kickoff of the first match of each day. You can find the full schedule below.



Millions of soccer fans from around the world will be coming to Houston for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and those looking for the ultimate watch party experience do not need a stadium ticket to join the action.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Houston is turning East Downtown into a massive, multi-acre soccer party zone.

Whether you are a lifelong supporter or a casual fan with World Cup fever, here is everything you need to know before you head downtown.

When is Fan Festival Houston open?

The FIFA Fan Festival will be located at 2301 Dallas Street in EaDo near Shell Energy Stadium.

The festival is free to the public and open for 34 days, from opening match day on June 11 through the World Cup Final on July 19. It will be open every single match day, but gates will remain closed on official tournament rest days: July 8, 12, 13, 16 and 17.

Gates officially open 90 minutes prior to the kickoff of the first match of each day. Because games are played across multiple time zones in the United States, Mexico and Canada, hours will vary depending on the match schedule.

Fans can check daily schedules and secure their free admission passes by registering ahead of time at the official host committee website by clicking here.

Schedule for match days

What to do at FIFA Fan Festival?

FIFA Fan Festival in Houston will be the best place for fans to come together to enjoy watching the matches on giant screens and participate in activities.

There will be a 7v7 synthetic turn for fans and groups with a 45-foot wide video board for watching matches, along with an immersive soccer simulator and multiple misting stations to help stay cool from the Houston summer heat.

In the center of the event, Space Center Houston will have a projection dome with a 360-degree immersive experience.

At the festival there will be "Houston Hall", an air-conditioned space with attractions from the Houston Livestick Show and Rodeo and Space Center Houston. Attendees can also find food and drink options.

There will be a "Road to the Cup", where a U11–U18/19 boys and girls 7v7 tournament will give young players their own FIFA World Cup moment at Aramco Arena.

Bag policy: Can I bring a bag?

Attendees can bring bags, provided they are not bigger than: 12" x 12" x 6".

All bags are subject to security screening upon entry. Security personnel reserve the right to prohibit any item deemed unsafe or non-compliant with venue policies.

To ensure public safety, all festival attendees and permitted bags are subject to screening before entry. Guests without bags can use the designated express entry lanes when available.

Parking for FIFA Fan Festival

Driving? There are plenty of places to park your vehicle around the East Downtown festival area with more than 90,000 public parking spaces located within a 3-mile radius of the festival.

You could park and take the "Via Futbol" route. Follow Rusk Street from the Discovery Green area straight to the festival’s North Entrance on Walker Street. It's about a 12-minute walk with ADA-accessible path equipped with shade structures, clear wayfinding signage, and enhanced safety measures.

When the Houston Astros do not have a home game at Minute Maid Park, fans can park in Lot C and walk directly toward Rusk Street.

More than 10 privately operated public parking lots sit along the festival boundary.

There will be a dedicated parking lot for rideshare pick-up and drop-off at 2011 Leeland Street near the corner of Leeland Street and St. Emanuel Street.

Taking the rail is highly recommended as one of the most convenient, budget-friendly ways to beat the traffic from Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Take either the Green Line or the Purple Line and exit at the EaDo/Stadium Station next to Shell Energy Stadium.