Houston area youth pastor arrested for child exploitation

The Brief A Houston-area youth pastor has been arrested and accused of child exploitation, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3 officials. 20-year-old Noel Walker of Conroe was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion or possession of a child-like sex doll. Authorities said at the time of Walker's arrest, he publicly identified himself as a youth pastor and worship leader at Infinity Church in the Houston area.



A Houston-area youth pastor has been arrested and accused of child exploitation, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3 officials.

Houston-area youth pastor arrested, charged

20-year-old Noel Walker of Conroe was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion or possession of a child-like sex doll.

Noel Walker

Officials stated the arrest comes after an extensive investigation that originated from a CyberTip referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials said after receiving the CyberTip, Precinct 3 detectives initiated a comprehensive investigation utilizing search warrants, digital forensic examinations, and other investigative techniques, ultimately developing sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Walker.

Authorities said at the time of Walker's arrest, he publicly identified himself as a youth pastor and worship leader at Infinity Church in the Houston area.

Officials stated publicly available social media posts depict Walker participating in the church's youth summer camp activities with children.

Investigators believe the electronic devices seized during the investigation contain thousands of suspected child sexual abuse material images and videos. A comprehensive forensic examination is ongoing, and additional state and/or federal charges may be filed as investigators continue to review the evidence.

What they're saying:

"Constable Ryan Gable’s Office remains firmly committed to protecting children from online exploitation and pursuing individuals who prey upon the most vulnerable members of our community. This investigation underscores the importance of collaboration between local, state, and federal agencies and highlights the critical role NCMEC plays in identifying and rescuing child victims while holding offenders accountable."

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office - Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 364-4211. Suspected online child exploitation can also be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTip line by clicking here.