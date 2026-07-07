Ground stop lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms were in the area
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms in the area.
Ground stop lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport
What we know:
According to the FAA, the ground stop was in effect until 5 p.m.
If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday, you're urged to contact your airline to check for possible flight delays or cancellations.
The Source: FAA