Ground stop lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms were in the area

The Brief A ground stop has been cleared at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday.



A ground stop has been lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms in the area.

Ground stop lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport

What we know:

According to the FAA, the ground stop was in effect until 5 p.m.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday, you're urged to contact your airline to check for possible flight delays or cancellations.