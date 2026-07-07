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Ground stop lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms were in the area

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated July 7, 2026 5:13 PM CDT Published July 7, 2026 4:07 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A ground stop has been cleared at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday. 

HOUSTON - A ground stop has been lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms in the area. 

Ground stop lifted at Bush Intercontinental Airport

What we know:

According to the FAA, the ground stop was in effect until 5 p.m. 

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday, you're urged to contact your airline to check for possible flight delays or cancellations. 

The Source: FAA

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