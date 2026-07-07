Funeral for Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato in The Woodlands

The Brief A funeral service will be held for Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato at The Woodlands Church on Fellowship Drive. Serrato was killed in a crash on June 28. The service begins at 10 a.m.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday for fallen Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato.

Deputy Serrato, a six-year veteran of the department, was killed in a crash on I-45 on June 28.

Funeral service in The Woodlands

A funeral service is being held at 10 a.m. at The Woodlands Church located on Fellowship Drive.

A funeral procession was held to honor Deputy Serrato on Tuesday morning.

Deadly crash on I-45

Deputy Serrato was initially on the scene of a separate crash at about 2:30 a.m. June 28 on I-45 in The Woodlands.

The sheriff's office says deputies were investigating and directing traffic when a Freightliner truck towing a trailer struck Deputy Serrato and a patrol vehicle, among other vehicles.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

Four other people were injured in the crash involving the Freightliner, including another Montgomery County deputy.

Three people have been charged in connection to the crash.