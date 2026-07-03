Houston FIFA Fan Festival pauses entry for July 3
HOUSTON - Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is temporarily closed off for Friday after reaching capacity.
Houston FIFA Fan Festival: Entry paused for July 3
Local perspective:
The Houston FIFA committee announced at about 5:15 p.m. that the Fan Festival had reached capacity of 7,500 people.
Organizers are not allowing others into the festival area until more space is available.
What you can do:
If you ever have to wait to get into Fan Fest, you can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.
Friday match schedule
Big picture view:
Friday had three matches to wrap up the Round of 32. Here's what to know as of 6:30 p.m. CST:
- Egypt knocked out Australia during a penalty shootout, winning the match 4-2 for their first World Cup knockout match.
- Argentina and Cabo Verde are currently battling it out with a 1-1 tie.
- Colombia and Ghana will go against one another at 8:3 p.m. CST.
The Source: FIFA World Cup 26 Houston, FOX Sports, and previous FOX reporting.