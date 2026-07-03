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Houston FIFA Fan Festival pauses entry for July 3

By
FOX 26 Houston
FIFA World Cup
Published July 3, 2026 6:34 PM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 6:34 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is temporarily closed off for Friday after reaching capacity.
    • You can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.
    • Friday had three matches to wrap up the Round of 32.

HOUSTON - Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is temporarily closed off for Friday after reaching capacity.

Houston FIFA Fan Festival: Entry paused for July 3

Local perspective:

The Houston FIFA committee announced at about 5:15 p.m. that the Fan Festival had reached capacity of 7,500 people.

Organizers are not allowing others into the festival area until more space is available.

What you can do:

If you ever have to wait to get into Fan Fest, you can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.

Friday match schedule

Big picture view:

Friday had three matches to wrap up the Round of 32. Here's what to know as of 6:30 p.m. CST: 

  1. Egypt knocked out Australia during a penalty shootout, winning the match 4-2 for their first World Cup knockout match.
  2. Argentina and Cabo Verde are currently battling it out with a 1-1 tie.
  3. Colombia and Ghana will go against one another at 8:3 p.m. CST.

The Source: FIFA World Cup 26 Houston, FOX Sports, and previous FOX reporting.

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