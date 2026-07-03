Houston FIFA Fan Festival pauses entry for July 3

The Brief Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is temporarily closed off for Friday after reaching capacity. You can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime. Friday had three matches to wrap up the Round of 32.



Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is temporarily closed off for Friday after reaching capacity.

Houston FIFA Fan Festival: Entry paused for July 3

Local perspective:

The Houston FIFA committee announced at about 5:15 p.m. that the Fan Festival had reached capacity of 7,500 people.

Organizers are not allowing others into the festival area until more space is available.

What you can do:

If you ever have to wait to get into Fan Fest, you can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.

Friday match schedule

Big picture view:

Friday had three matches to wrap up the Round of 32. Here's what to know as of 6:30 p.m. CST:

Egypt knocked out Australia during a penalty shootout, winning the match 4-2 for their first World Cup knockout match. Argentina and Cabo Verde are currently battling it out with a 1-1 tie. Colombia and Ghana will go against one another at 8:3 p.m. CST.