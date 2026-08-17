Man faces additional sexual assault, aggravated assault charges in Polk County after new victim comes forward

The Brief A victim who came forward Aug. 17 led investigators to file additional felony charges against Cody Allen Laviolette, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The case against Laviolette began on May 23 with the investigation into the suspicious death of 31-year-old Kelly Taylor Mariah Little at Laviolette’s residence. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



A man already in custody following an investigation that began with the suspicious death of a 31-year-old woman is facing additional sexual assault and violent crime charges after another alleged victim came forward on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Man facing several new charges in Polk County

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said its investigation into Cody Allen Laviolette began May 23 after the suspicious death of Kelly Taylor Mariah Little at Laviolette’s residence.

Since then, several additional alleged victims have come forward, leading to Laviolette’s arrest and charges involving multiple serious offenses, authorities said.

Cody Allen Laviolette (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, some people felt more comfortable speaking with investigators after learning Laviolette remained in custody because it eased concerns about their safety.

On Aug. 17, another person came forward with allegations that resulted in additional charges against Laviolette, the sheriff’s office said.

Those charges include assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, bestiality, and unlawful restraint exposing a person to serious bodily injury.

Investigators believe there could be more victims

What they're saying:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have received information indicating other potential victims may not yet have come forward.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who believes they were victimized by Laviolette to contact investigators, regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged incident.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Craig Finegan or Detective Jessi Stanton at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.