Houston ISD teachers facing sudden mid-semester layoffs amid 'campus leveling' budget cuts

The Brief Several Houston ISD teachers were notified last Friday that their positions were being eliminated, leaving displaced staff facing a Oct. 2 pay stop. While HISD’s annual campus leveling traditionally reallocates staff based on fall student enrollment, teachers and union representatives report this year's process resulted in direct job eliminations rather than transfers. HISD officials defend the adjustments as necessary to keep expenditures aligned with revenue shifts, pointing to a current $730 million fund balance following major central office budget cuts over the past three years.



Houston Independent School District teachers are facing sudden job losses and budget adjustments as the district undergoes its annual "campus leveling" process, leaving displaced educators scrambling for their next career moves before their pay ends Oct. 2.

While annual campus leveling often involves reallocating teachers and resources from under-enrolled schools to campuses with higher needs, teachers and union representatives report that this year’s process resulted in direct position eliminations and layoffs rather than reassignment offers.

FOX 26 spoke with Andrew Dewey, Secretary and Treasurer of the Houston Federation of Teachers, the largest employee union in Houston ISD. The union represents all non-administrative public school employees.

"We're learning that some of these, most of these folks being let off do not have a contract," Dewey said. "The district is treating them as at-will employees, which means that they can be let go essentially immediately. Some of these teachers are brand new. They didn't know, they came in, they got hired, they were never offered a contract, they never thought twice about it. We're learning about this right now."

Enrollment adjustments and long-term stability

HISD officials framed the changes as a necessary financial step to align expenditures with actual fall student enrollment numbers.

What they're saying:

District leadership says that while HISD currently maintains an estimated fund balance of approximately $730 million — a significant recovery from a projected $500 million budget shortfall three years ago — ongoing revenue shifts and broader Texas public school funding challenges require continuous budget adjustments at the campus level.

"Maintaining that financial strength requires HISD to adjust spending as revenues and enrollment change," the district said in a statement. "These decisions can be difficult, but making responsible adjustments now allows HISD to keep expenditures aligned with available resources and continue prioritizing investments that have the greatest impact on students."

Educators and union face mid-semester scramble

Despite the district's financial framing, the human toll on classrooms has left educators in limbo. Multiple teachers across the district reported showing up to work last Friday without knowing it would be their final day with their students.

FOX 26 spoke with two educators who say they were laid off last Friday. Both said they were called to their principal’s office, read a script, and were told it would be their last day.

"This is a horrible time for them to be letting people go and not placing them anywhere," one educator said. "They're not considering that this is life. This is not nothing that you can play with and they shouldn't be allowed to get away with this."

With their final pay period fast approaching on Oct. 2, affected teachers are facing an abrupt career transition mid-semester. The Houston Federation of Teachers is addressing member concerns regarding contract rights, potential grievances, and whether displaced staff are receiving viable reassignment opportunities.