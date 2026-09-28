The Brief Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is bringing back its 79-cent #FlashbackFriday deal at six Houston-area locations on Friday, Oct. 2. The first 200 dine-in guests at participating locations will receive a card for either a Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch or a Caramelized Prime Rib Steak Sandwich. The discount pays homage to 1979, the year Perry's originally opened as a butcher shop in Houston.



Houstonians can grab a high-end lunch for less than a dollar this week as a popular local steakhouse throws it back to the 1970s.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille's Houston-area locations are hosting a "Flashback Friday" promotion on Oct. 2, offering select menu items for just 79 cents to celebrate its founding in 1979.

What is the 79-cent #FlashbackFriday deal?

What we know:

On Friday, the first 200 guests will receive a special card redeemable for one of two 79-cent favorites, either their Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch or the new Caramelized Prime Rib Steak Sandwich.

Pork chops on the line. (Photo Credits: Perry’s Steakhouse)

There will be 100 cards redeemable for the pork chop lunch and 100 redeemable for the steak sandwich.

Perry's Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch includes a lunch-cut pork chop, whipped potatoes, homemade applesauce, and freshly baked bread. The steak sandwich is served with french fries and horseradish cream.

Caramelized Prime Rib Steak Sandwich (Photo Credits: Perry’s Steakhouse)

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at six participating Houston-area locations.

Cards are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, and meal selections are available only while card quantities remain.

Houston-area Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations

Local perspective:

Baybrook: 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546

Champions: 9730 Cypresswood Drive, Houston, TX 77070

Katy: 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard., Suite Q100, Katy, TX 77494

Memorial City: 9827 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

Sugar Land: 2115 Town Square Place, Sugar Land, TX 77479

The Woodlands: 6700 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands, TX 77382

The Perry & Sons Market & Grille in Friendswood is excluded from this event because it does not routinely serve Friday lunch.

Why are they holding #FlashbackFriday?

The backstory:

The 79-cent price promotion is a nod to 1979, when Perry’s first started out as a modest, family-owned butcher shop in Houston before expanding into a fine-dining staple.

What do I need to know for the promotion?

Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate in this deal.

Advance reservations are not accepted for this discount, and holding spots in line for people who aren't present is not allowed.

Cards must be redeemed for dine-in service on Oct. 2 before 12 p.m.

What happens if you miss out?

Diners who don't snag one of the 200 discount cards can still order both featured dishes at standard prices during regular Friday lunch hours from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The full lunch and dinner menus are also accessible during lunch, though the table-side pork chop carving presentation remains exclusive to dinner service.