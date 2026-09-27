Houston weather: Remnants of Hurricane Polo to bring storm chances and flood risks

The Brief Relative humidity will gradually rise in Texas this week alongside mid-90s temperatures ahead of a mid-week cold front. Heavy rain and flood risks are expected Thursday and Friday as the front pulls in tropical moisture from Pacific Hurricane Polo. We are tracking Pacific Hurricane Polo's remnants and a tropical disturbance east of Bermuda with a 40% chance of development.



Relative humidity is increasing on Sunday and into next week. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 90s until a mid-week front moves in on Wednesday.

Stormy next week

Storm chances increase next week due to a slow moving front mixed with tropical moisture for the pacific. This wetter, stormier weather will help hold temperatures down. This is a complex weather setup and global forecast models are still not in agreement on timing of the rain. This front will likely pull in leftover moisture from what is now Hurricane Polo in the Pacific. Right now rain chances appear to increase on Wednesday with the heaviest rain Thursday and Friday. Southeast Texas will be under a 2/4 risk for flooding on Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Monitoring the Atlantic

Tropical depression Fay continues fizzle out. Now we are monitoring an area of disorganized showers and storms east of Bermuda that has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression by the middle of the week. This will likely move away from the U.S.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What about the Pacific?

There are 3 hurricanes and a tropical depression in the Pacific. Hurricane Polo is something Texans should be keeping an eye on. It will make landfall across Baja California early this week and its remnants will move into New Mexico and Texas bringing the potential for some heavy rain if not flooding.

7-Day Forecast