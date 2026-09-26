Houston man dies after truck he was working on rolls over him during attempted repair

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The Brief A man was killed after the truck he was working on rolled backward over him, Houston police said. It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night on Long Point Road. Police said the truck was having mechanical problems and would not go into park.



Houston police said a man died after the truck he was attempting to repair rolled backward onto him Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on Long Point Road in Spring Branch.

Authorities said the truck started having mechanical problems while its driver was headed home. Once arriving home, the driver's brother attempted to repair it.

The truck could not be placed in park and rolled backward onto the man. The Houston Fire Department tried to save the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said no charges are expected at this time.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.