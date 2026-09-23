Randy Martin shooting: Galveston officials release dashcam video related to officer-involved shooting

The Brief The City of Galveston has released dashcam video related to the officer-involved shooting of Randy Martin back in May 2026. It all began when Officer Joshua Nino de Guzman initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street. Guzman reportedly asked Martin, who was driving a vehicle, to step out of the vehicle but a struggle occurred. Guzman requested back-up to respond quickly.



The City of Galveston has released dashcam video related to the officer-involved shooting of Randy Martin back in May 2026.

Randy Martin shooting: Dashcam video released by city of Galveston

The backstory:

It all began when Officer Joshua Nino de Guzman initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street.

Guzman reportedly asked Martin, who was driving a vehicle, to step out of the vehicle but a struggle occurred. Guzman requested back-up to respond quickly.

At some point in the struggle, Officer Guzman shot his weapon, hitting Martin multiple times.

Police said officers immediately rendered first aid at the scene until Martin was taken by Galveston EMS to the UTMB Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, and they were taken to the emergency room following the shooting.

Guzman was uninjured in the shooting, officials said.

Galveston Police Department officer "no billed" following deadly May 2026 officer-involved shooting

Dig deeper:

According to Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Kenneth A. Cusick, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office presented the case regarding the May 18 shooting death of Randy Martin.

Guzman had been with the department for two-and-a-half years prior to the shooting.

According to a statement from the Galveston Police Department earlier this month, "We respect the decision made by the Grand Jury. That said, there is still a GPD internal affairs investigation ongoing, and GPD has not yet received the Texas Rangers findings. We anticipate the Rangers releasing their report to the Galveston Police Internal Affairs investigators in the coming days."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the next steps will be for Guzman as the internal investigation continues.