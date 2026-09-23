Pasadena crime: Authorities searching for man caught using cellphone to record woman in dressing room

The Brief The Pasadena Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest who authorities say was caught using a cellphone to record a woman in a dressing room. According to authorities, on Monday around 2:30 p.m., at the Old Navy on Fairmont Parkway, a young Hispanic male was caught using his cell phone to record under the door as a female victim changed in the dressing room. Officials said the victim attempted to confront the person of interest and was injured during the confrontation, prior to the suspect fleeing through the front store entrance.



The Pasadena Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest who authorities say was caught using a cell phone to record a woman in a dressing room.

What we know:

According to authorities, on Monday around 2:30 p.m., at the Old Navy on Fairmont Parkway, a young Hispanic male was caught using his cellphone to record under the door as a female victim changed in the dressing room.

Surveillance photo of person of interest in the case (Source: Pasadena Police Department from surveillance video)

Officials said the victim attempted to confront the person of interest and was injured during the confrontation, prior to the suspect fleeing through the front store entrance.

What you can do:

If you recognize the man or have information that could assist in the investigation, you're asked to contact Detective MacGregor at (713) 475-7891 or cmacgregor@pasadenatx.gov.