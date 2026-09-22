15-year-old Spring ISD student dies following shooting near Spring ISD's Westfield High School

The Brief A deadly shooting is under investigation near Westfield High School. A 15-year-old teen was shot and has died at the hospital. A search is underway for the suspect.



Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old Spring ISD student was shot and died near Spring ISD’s Westfield High School on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting near Westfield High School on Ella Boulevard around 2:40 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 15-year-old male teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Gonzalez stated the school had already let out, and a few students were still inside the school.

The sheriff says a suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot, and a search is currently underway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring ISD are investigating.

The sheriff says there is no active attack happening.

Officials added they will remain on the scene for several hours to investigate.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Authorities said it's unclear how many people may have been involved in the incident.

It's unclear how many shots were fired and whether a weapon has been recovered.

No suspect description has been given other than the shooter is believed to be a male.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday evening, FOX 26 received a new statement from Spring ISD regarding the deadly shooting saying:

"Dear Spring ISD Community,

Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we mourn the sudden loss of one of our Westfield High School students following a tragic act of violence off campus on Ella Blvd. There are simply no words that can ease the pain of losing a young life.

On behalf of the entire Spring ISD family, we extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones, as well as the friends, classmates, teachers and staff members who are grieving this tremendous loss. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask our community to keep this family in your thoughts and to respect their privacy as they grieve.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff will always be our highest priority.

Over the next several days, families may notice an increased Spring ISD Police and Harris County law enforcement presence throughout the district. This step is a proactive measure intended to provide additional support and reassurance to our students, staff and families during this difficult time.

As parents, educators and community members, there are meaningful ways we can help protect and support our young people:

-Talk with your children: Check in with them, listen to their concerns and remind them that they can always turn to a trusted adult when something does not feel right.

-Report safety concerns immediately: Please never assume someone else has already reported a threat, weapon, concerning social media posts or suspicious behavior. Contact the school, Spring ISD Police Department or 911 in an emergency. If you would like to give an anonymous tip online or over the telephone, please call the Spring ISD Police Anonymous Tip Line at 281-891-TIPS (8477). If you see something, say something.

-Support students emotionally: Children and teenagers process grief and traumatic events differently. Check in often, watch for changes in behavior and remind them that asking for help is a sign of strength.

-Counselors and additional support resources are available at Westfield High School and across our campuses for students and staff who may need them. We will continue working closely with our campus teams and law enforcement partners to support our students, respond to concerns and maintain safe learning environments across Spring ISD.

In the days ahead, let us take care of one another, listen to our children and continue looking out for every student as if they were our own.

Together, we will continue to support one another and do everything within our power to keep our students safe."

What you can do:

Authorities said they are asking if anyone has any video from the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.