The Brief Ker’sean Olajuwa Ramey is scheduled to face execution on Wednesday for his role in a 2005 home invasion in Jackson County that left three people dead. Ramey and co-defendant LeJames Norman shot three victims in the head, killing them during a botched robbery inside an Edna home. The execution comes a week after Norman was put to death for his conviction in the same capital murder case.



An execution date is set for Wednesday for a man convicted in a violent 2005 home invasion that resulted in the deaths of three people in Jackson County.

Ker’sean Olajuwa Ramey, who was 20 years old at the time of the killings, faces lethal injection in Huntsville after years on death row.

Ker'sean Olajuwa Ramey (TDCJ)

Triple shootings in Edna, Texas

The backstory:

On Aug. 24, 2005, Ramey and his accomplice, LeJames Norman, entered a home in Edna, Texas, roughly 100 miles southwest of Houston. Inside the home were the three victims: 18-year-old Tiffani Peacock; 24-year-old Samuel Roberts; and 38-year-old Celso Lopez.

According to court documents, the men went to the home believing there were 100 kilograms of cocaine inside that they could steal. They never found any drugs, and the attempted robbery quickly turned deadly. Ramey and Norman shot all three victims with a .22 caliber handgun.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports Lopez was shot four times, including three in the back of his head. Peacock was shot twice in the head. Roberts was shot five times to the chest, neck and head.

Execution of LeJames Norman

First execution in murders:

Ramey and Norman were subsequently charged with capital murder for the triple homicide.

Norman was arrested about five months after the murders while trying to re-enter the United States. He pleaded guilty to the capital murder charge and was executed by the state of Texas on Sept. 16, 2026, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his attorney's request to stop his execution.

According to the Associated Press, Norman did not have any last words before the lethal injection.

His sister, two of his children and a friend were in the viewing room for his execution. No relatives or friends of the three murder victims in his case came to witness.