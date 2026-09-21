Blue Bell sued by EEOC after firing Jewish worker over beard request

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The Brief The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit alleging Blue Bell Creameries illegally fired a Jewish employee who refused to shave his beard for religious reasons. Federal regulators claim Blue Bell cited a timekeeping violation as a pretext for termination after a supervisor repeatedly questioned the sincerity of the worker's religious beliefs. Blue Bell stated it takes the matter seriously but declined to comment further, choosing to address the allegations through the legal process.



The lawsuit alleges the company fired a Jewish employee after he requested religious accommodation related to his beard.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sued Blue Bell Creameries, alleging the company unlawfully fired a Jewish body shop technician after he refused to shave his beard because of his religious beliefs.

Lawsuit against Blue Bell ice cream

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, the employee was fired in March 2025, less than a month after he declined to shave.

The EEOC alleges Blue Bell cited a timekeeping violation as the reason for his termination but claims that explanation was a pretext for religious discrimination and retaliation. The agency also alleges other employees are routinely engaged in similar conduct without facing disciplinary action.

The lawsuit claims a supervisor questioned the sincerity of the employee’s religious beliefs on multiple occasions.

Blue Bell trucks in Fort Worth | Photo courtesy Jeff Toler

What they're saying:

"Religious discrimination is illegal under federal law," Marsha Rucker, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Birmingham District, said in a statement. "The EEOC will continue to firmly enforce federal protections for religious freedom."

The EEOC said the alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination and retaliation based on religion.

The lawsuit, EEOC v. Blue Bell Creameries, LLC, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama after the agency attempted to reach a settlement through its administrative conciliation process.

Local perspective:

Blue Bell is based in Brenham, Texas, and operates a production facility in Sylacauga, Alabama, where the employee worked, according to the EEOC.

Blue Bell responds

The other side:

Blue Bell Creameries provided the following statement:

"Blue Bell Creameries is aware of the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. We take matters involving our employees seriously, as well as the allegations presented. We intend to address these matters through the appropriate legal process and, given the pending litigation, are not able to comment further at this time."