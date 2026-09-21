Houston road rage shooting leaves 2 injured along I-610 West Loop

The Brief Two people were hospitalized, including one left in critical condition, following an alleged road rage shooting along 610. An armed Harris County detention officer was among those involved in the incident, which spanned several miles before ending on West Loop South near San Felipe. Houston police have detained all individuals involved and are seeking assistance from witnesses with video footage of the altercation.



A chaotic multi-vehicle road rage incident that spanned along a major Houston highway, ended in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital and involved an armed county detention officer.

Shooting along I-610 West Loop

What we know:

Lieutenant Horelica states the incident began near Ella Boulevard and Interstate 610 North Loop before coming to an end near I-610 West Loop South near San Felipe.

According to investigators, a black Chevrolet Camaro, a silver Cadillac Escalade, and a white pickup truck were all involved. The vehicles made contact with each other at some point.

Inside the black Camaro was an armed Harris County detention officer with the Detention Support Services bureau. The officer was uninjured, but a female passenger in his vehicle was taken to a local hospital for injuries she suffered during the crash.

Lt. Horelica reports the male driver of the Escalade was shot once and is in critical condition at the hospital. A female passenger was also shot once in the arm and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There was also a 7-year-old child in the vehicle during the shooting.

The driver of the white pickup truck reportedly pulled over down the road and got into a physical fight with the occupants of the Escalade. The truck driver then left the scene, leaving a female passenger behind. Authorities later located the truck.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined which specific vehicles fired shots during the incident or how many vehicles were really involved.

Officials say they have not fully searched two of the vehicles involved or a nearby area where evidence may have been thrown. It remains unclear how many weapons were used in total.

What you can do:

Detectives ask anyone with video footage or who witnessed the incident to contact the HPD Major Assaults Division or Crime Stoppers.