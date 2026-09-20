Gun pulled during Midtown fight; 3 bystanders shot
HOUSTON - Three people were hospitalized overnight after someone fired a gun during a fight in the Midtown Houston area.
Shots fired in Houston Midtown
What we know:
The shooting was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on West Gray Street, just off I-45 and Bagby.
According to police, a large fight had broken out in the area before one person in the fight started shooting. The suspect then reportedly got into a vehicle and continued shooting while going up and down the street.
Police say one woman was shot in one leg and grazed on the other. A man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and another man was found with gunshots to his back.
All three victims are said to be innocent bystanders. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
There are no details about the shooting suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police