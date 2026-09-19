What Houston-area voters need to know before the November election

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The Brief Thousands of Houston-area voters are on Texas’ suspense list How to check your voter registration and update your information before the election. Key dates voters need to know ahead of Nov. 3, including the Oct. 5 registration deadline.



The November midterm election is weeks away, but there are steps Texas voters can take now to make sure they are ready to cast a ballot. The first step: Check your voter registration. That is especially important for voters who have moved, changed their name or have not checked their registration information recently.

What is the suspense list?

Dig deeper:

Texas maintains a list of registered voters whose registration information needs to be confirmed, often because election officials received information suggesting the voter may have moved. Being on the suspense list does not mean a voter has been removed from the voter rolls or lost the right to vote. According to March 2026 data from the Texas Secretary of State, thousands of voters in the Houston area were on the suspense list.

Harris County: 198,369

Montgomery County: 47,637

Fort Bend County: 43,375

Galveston County: 11,545

The state says voters on the suspense list remain registered. However, they may have to take an additional step when voting to confirm their address.

How to check your registration

What you can do:



Texas voters can check their registration status through the Texas Secretary of State’s voter information system.

If you have moved within Texas, make sure your current address is reflected in your voter registration information.

If you receive a notice from your county election officials asking you to confirm your information, follow the instructions and respond as soon as possible.

Important election dates

Why you should care:

Voters who plan to cast a ballot should also check their county’s election website for polling locations, voting hours and other local election information. The Texas Secretary of State recommends voters verify their registration before heading to the polls. Checking your registration now can help make sure you know what to expect when it is time to vote.

For the Nov. 3, 2026, general election:

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 19-30: Early voting

Nov. 3: Election Day