University of Houston student-athlete accused of assaulting pregnant person

The Brief A University of Houston student-athlete has been arrested and charged with assaulting a pregnant person, according to court records. Carmello Brooks is charged with assault on pregnant individual, court documents stated. Court documents stated that Brooks assaulted the pregnant victim by picking her up and slamming her to the ground.



A University of Houston student-athlete has been arrested and charged with assaulting a pregnant person, according to court records.

What we know:

Carmello Brooks is charged with assault on pregnant individual, court documents stated.

Court documents stated that Brooks assaulted the pregnant victim by picking her up and slamming her to the ground.

Carmello Brooks appearing Probable Cause court on Friday.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond and his bond has been posted.

According to UHCougars.com, Brooks is a 6'3", 275 pound defensive lineman from Katy.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the incident occurring as the current court documents available didn't specify the incident in detail.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 Houston reached out to the University of Houston about the arrest and received a statement saying,

"We are aware of an incident involving a Houston Football student-athlete. We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and are gathering more information."