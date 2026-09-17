Former Memorial Hermann employee pleads guilty, sentenced for bathroom recordings

The Brief Robert Shrader was reportedly sentenced for seven counts of Invasive Visual Recording. Shrader was arrested in 2025 after two cameras were reportedly found in bathrooms. Shrader previously identified himself as the Director of Patient Care at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



A former employee of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center has been sentenced after pleading guilty to invasive bathroom recordings at his work.

Former Memorial Hermann employee sentenced

What we know:

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Robert Shrader pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of Invasive Visual Recording in a Bathroom or Dressing Room.

Shrader was then sentenced to serve four years in a Texas state jail facility. The DA's Office says Shrader waived his right to appeal, making his sentence final.

Robert Shrader (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

The backstory:

Shrader was arrested in August 2025 after two cameras were found hidden in bathrooms at the hospital, authorities said. Court documents stated that Shrader was seen on video installing one of those cameras.

Authorities say more than 170 images were on a memory card in one of the cameras, and a second memory card with 131 images was found in his office.

Dig deeper:

According to a now deleted LinkedIn account, Shrader identified himself as the Director of Patient Care of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Cypress Fairbanks ISD recently shared with FOX 26 that Shrader worked in CFISD as a substitute from Oct. 1, 2006 until January 2007. He was employed as a teacher at Cypress Ranch High School from Jan. 3, 2007 until Dec. 30, 2011.

RELATED: Memorial Hermann The Woodlands nurse files suit against man accused of hiding camera in bathroom

RELATED: $100M lawsuit filed against Memorial Hermann, ex-employee over hidden bathroom cameras