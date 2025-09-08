Memorial Hermann The Woodlands nurse files suit against man accused of hiding camera in bathroom

The Brief Robert Shrader was fired and charged after two cameras were found in bathrooms at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, officials say. A registered nurse at the hospital has now filed a lawsuit against Shrader. She says she regularly used the restroom where one of the cameras was found.



A registered nurse who works at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands has filed a lawsuit against a now-former hospital employee who is accused of putting a hidden camera in a bathroom.

Cameras found in hospital restrooms

The backstory:

Robert Shrader, 41, is facing multiple charges of invasive visual recording.

He was arrested after two cameras were found hidden in bathrooms at the hospital in August, authorities said. Court documents state that Shrader was seen on video installing one of those cameras.

Authorities say more than 170 images were on a memory card in one of the cameras, and a second memory card with 131 images was found in his office.

Authorities were trying to identify those who were captured in the images.

Memorial Hermann confirmed they fired Shrader due to the allegations.

Nurse files lawsuit

Photos included in the lawsuit reportedly show a hole in the ceiling tile of a bathroom where a hidden camera was found.

A registered nurse who works at the hospital has filed a lawsuit against Shrader seeking at least $1 million.

According to the lawsuit, Shrader worked as the patient care director, managing nurses on the unit, including the plaintiff.

The lawsuit claims the nurse regularly used the bathroom where one of the hidden cameras was found and notified law enforcement that she believes she was recorded.

According to the lawsuit, the nurse felt "violated and humiliated."

"By hiding a recording device in a bathroom regularly used by Plaintiff, an employee of the hospital, Shrader intentionally intruded into Plaintiff’s privacy in a manner that would be highly offensive to a reasonable person. As a result of this intrusion, Plaintiff has suffered severe mental anguish, emotional distress, and psychological trauma," the lawsuit states.

What they're saying:

"This was an outrageous breach of trust and a traumatic violation of my client’s privacy," said sexual assault attorney Anna Greenberg, who represents the victim. "My client is coming forward not only to seek justice, but also to give a voice to all the victims whose dignity was taken from them."