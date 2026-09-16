G20 Energy Summit wraps up in Houston with push for lower costs, regional power solutions

The Brief The Houston G20 Energy Summit wraps up as leaders focus on lowering consumer costs. U.S. representatives praised Texas as a practical example for balancing conventional energy with grid innovation. At the Houston summit, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, formally announced the total repeal of federal carbon pollution standards for power plants.



As the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting concludes on Wednesday in Downtown Houston, international diplomats and federal energy officials are focusing their closing message squarely on consumer wallets: driving down costs at the pump and easing power bills for working families.

Hosted in the "Energy Capital of the World," the three-day summit brought delegates from the world’s 20 largest economies to discuss global supply bottlenecks, grid stability, and energy security. But while international trade and deals dominated closed-door sessions, host delegates continually pointed back to the everyday impact on local communities.

G20 summit addresses local impacts

Focus on Consumer Costs:

U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Kyle Haustveit emphasized that the administration's top priority remains leveraging domestic production to lower consumer costs.

"President Trump and the entire administration are focused on driving prices down. We start with natural gas, and natural gas is the lowest price in the world thanks to the shale revolution. When it comes to refined products for gasoline and diesel, we're focused on increasing supply, increasing production of the raw product and increasing the refining capacity to make sure we can drive those prices down low for hardworking Americans," Haustveit said.

Haustveit teased that additional international commercial and governmental deals focused on expanded energy trade are set to be finalized before the summit concludes.

Texas as the Model:

U.S. representatives praised Texas as a practical example of balancing conventional energy with grid innovation.

Advocating for a region-by-region approach, officials pointed to Texas' rapid adoption of solar power and utility-scale battery storage as a pragmatic approach to keeping power reliable and affordable.

"We're focused on pragmatism: what's reliable, affordable, secure and the answer to that is different depending on where you are in the country," Haustveit noted. "Texas has incorporated a lot of solar into their system and a lot of batteries. If you can do that in a region and make sure the total cost to the consumer and hardworking American is a net benefit, then we are supporting math, science, and the best decision to provide the reliable, affordable, secure energy that Americans deserve."

Repeal of carbon limits

Major announcement:

At the Houston summit, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, formally announced the total repeal of federal carbon pollution standards for power plants.

The action repeals the 2024 limits requiring new natural gas and existing coal-fired plants to capture carbon emissions.

The administration argues the rollback will save power companies over $300 billion, ultimately lowering household electricity costs.

However, the announcement has received pushback from environmental scientists and climate advocates, who warn we will see an increase in carbon dioxide emissions.

With the summit ending, local officials and consumers will be watching to see how the agreements finalized in Houston translate into tangible price relief at Texas gas pumps and on monthly electricity bills in the months ahead.