Texans icon Andre Johnson criticizes C.J. Stroud’s body language, sparking fan debate

The Brief Hall of Famer's Critique: Texans legend Andre Johnson publicly criticized C.J. Stroud's body language on the LGND Talk Podcast , arguing that a quarterback's negative demeanor trickles down and negativley affects the entire team. Fan Base Divided: The comments sparked strong debate among Houston supporters, with some agreeing on the need for strong leadership and others arguing the franchise icon should have kept his feedback private instead of airing it on a public podcast. Media Perspective: Local sports analysts highlighted that while Johnson’s status gives him unique authority, short podcast clips often circulate without full context—leaving Stroud to address the growing scrutiny on the field.



Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Johnson sparked a widespread debate among Houston Texans fans after offering candid criticism of quarterback C.J. Stroud’s body language during a recent podcast appearance.

Hall of Famer Speaks Out

Speaking on the LGND Talk Podcast, Johnson voiced his frustration with how Stroud carries himself during tough moments on the field.

What they're saying:

"What I dislike about C.J., I dislike his body language," Johnson said on the show. "His body language is bad. I think as a former player, your quarterback having that type of body language is bad, because other guys look at you as the quarterback. So when they see you feeling a certain way, it kind of trickles through the team."

On-Field Scrutiny

The backstory:

Johnson’s comments followed Houston’s 36-31 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, where late-game sacks hampered a potential game-winning drive.

While Stroud threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, late-game execution errors contributed to ongoing scrutiny surrounding his poise under pressure.

Texans Fan Base Divided

As one of the Texans' greatest players, Andre Johnson's words carry a lot of weight in Houston, and his comments quickly split Texans fans online.

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 16: Andre Johnson #80 of the Houston Texans reacts after picking up a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 16, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Ge Expand

Some fans agreed with him, saying a great quarterback needs to stay calm and confident when things go bad.

Others felt Johnson should have talked to Stroud in private instead of criticizing him on a public podcast.

Media Perspective & What's Next

FOX26's Nate Griffin pointed out that while Johnson certainly knows what he's talking about, short podcast clips can easily be taken out of context.

Stroud will have a chance to answer his critics on the field this Sunday when the Texans visit the Cincinnati Bengals.