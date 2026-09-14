The Brief A Lotto Texas ticket won the $7.5 million jackpot in the Sept. 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 14-17-25-26-30-37. The ticket was sold in Houston.



A Lotto Texas ticket sold in Houston hit the jackpot! Someone won the $7.5 million prize in the September 5 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Kroger 161, located at 14344 Memorial Drive.

The quick pick ticket matched all six of the winning numbers: 14-17-25-26-30-37.

By the numbers:

The cash value option was selected, so the winner will receive $3,971,819.05 before taxes.

What's next:

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

About Lotto Texas

Lotto Texas drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

Tickets are $1. Players select six numbers from 1 to 54.

For $1 more, you can add on the Extra! feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.