Lotto Texas $7.5M jackpot winner in Houston: Numbers, where ticket was sold
HOUSTON - A Lotto Texas ticket sold in Houston hit the jackpot! Someone won the $7.5 million prize in the September 5 drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Kroger 161, located at 14344 Memorial Drive.
The quick pick ticket matched all six of the winning numbers: 14-17-25-26-30-37.
By the numbers:
The cash value option was selected, so the winner will receive $3,971,819.05 before taxes.
What's next:
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
About Lotto Texas
Lotto Texas drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.
Tickets are $1. Players select six numbers from 1 to 54.
For $1 more, you can add on the Extra! feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press release from the Texas Lottery.