Harris County man convicted of child abuse; family warns more victims may be out there

The Brief Francisco Hinojosa was convicted in Harris County for continuous sexual abuse of a child involving multiple assaults in 2018 and 2019. The young survivor and her mother fear there may be more victims because Hinojosa regularly attended youth sports tournaments and busy public venues across the Houston area. The family is urging anyone who believes they were victimized by Hinojosa to come forward and contact the Houston Police Department.



A Harris County jury has found a man guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, but the victim and her mother are speaking out, warning that there may be additional victims in the community.

What happened?

The backstory:

Francisco Hinojosa was handed the guilty verdict inside a Harris County courtroom at the end of August.

According to court documents, the charges included at least two instances of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, stemming from incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Family warns of presence at youth events

What they're saying:

Following the verdict, the victim and her mother shared their story to raise awareness about Hinojosa's frequent presence at crowded youth events and locations across the Houston area.

The victim's mother noted that Hinojosa regularly attended public venues, including a local skating rink on busy Saturdays, as well as youth sports tournaments.

"His sister was on a traveling baseball [and] softball team," the mother said. "So he would go to those events, sometimes stay in the hotels with them... So there's a possibility that there could be other victims."

Finding the courage

Dig deeper:

Reflecting on the decision to report the abuse, the victim explained that the emotional toll finally led her to speak up.

"I was just tired, going through all the pain that Frankie put me through," the survivor said. "And so I finally built up the courage and told my dad."

Her mother emphasized the ongoing recovery process and her determination to seek justice.

"I'm going to fight for my daughter for what he did," she said. "He took her childhood, and I'm the one who sat up with her [through] the nightmares... She's still going through trauma."

What's next?

The family is urging anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized by Hinojosa to contact the Houston Police Department immediately.

According to Harris County court records, Hinojosa is currently attempting to appeal the court's verdict.