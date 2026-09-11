Houston weather: Friday rain chances, hot weekend ahead with highs in 90s

The Brief Steamy Friday with scattered storms Hot with spotty weekend storms Rain chances dip next week as tropics stay quiet



Get ready for a hot and occasionally rainy weekend in the Houston-area.

Storm chances today

Scattered showers and storms will develop near the coast this morning, then spread inland this afternoon. A few could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs in most locations will reach the low to mid 90s.

Warmer weekend

The weekend will be slightly hotter, with highs in the low to mid 90s and scattered showers and storms. Heat index values could reach 105 or more with the very high humidity in place.

Next week and the tropics

Storm chances remain isolated early next week as temperatures climb toward the mid 90s. Some showers may return late next week. The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain very quiet, with no tropical cyclone formation expected during the next seven days.