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Houston weather: Friday rain chances, hot weekend ahead with highs in 90s

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 11, 2026 6:45 AM CDT
Published September 11, 2026 6:45 AM CDT
Houston weather: Scattered storms for Friday, weekend rain possible
Houston weather: Scattered storms for Friday, weekend rain possible

Houston weather: Scattered storms for Friday, weekend rain possible

It's going to be a steamy Friday with the chance of scattered rain moving in around the afternoon. Temperatures may be slightly hotter during the weekend.

The Brief

    • Steamy Friday with scattered storms
    • Hot with spotty weekend storms
    • Rain chances dip next week as tropics stay quiet

HOUSTON - Get ready for a hot and occasionally rainy weekend in the Houston-area.

Storm chances today

Scattered showers and storms will develop near the coast this morning, then spread inland this afternoon. A few could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs in most locations will reach the low to mid 90s.

Warmer weekend

The weekend will be slightly hotter, with highs in the low to mid 90s and scattered showers and storms. Heat index values could reach 105 or more with the very high humidity in place. 

Next week and the tropics

Storm chances remain isolated early next week as temperatures climb toward the mid 90s. Some showers may return late next week. The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain very quiet, with no tropical cyclone formation expected during the next seven days.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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