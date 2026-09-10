Conroe residents tell city council they want Flock cameras gone

The Brief No residents spoke in support of the controversial license plate-reading cameras during Thursday’s meeting. One speaker urged the council to use the money to hire additional police officers. Police Chief Jon Buckholtz called Flock cameras an effective crime-fighting tool and said they have operated in Conroe for seven years without issues.



The question facing Conroe City Council is do they continue to fund Flock cameras in the 2026-2027 budget or do they let the contract expire at the end of the month?

Flock cameras: Conroe City Council discuss possible removal

What they're saying:

Like we've seen in Willis and Manvel, Conroe residents are against the controversial cameras. Not one resident spoke for the cameras.

One speaker told city council to use the funds to hire additional police officers.

Conroe Police Chief Jon Buckholtz told city council the cameras are a good crime-fighting tool and there's been 51 Flock cameras in Conroe for seven years with no issues.

"I think this is an effective tool and I will not support something that's a violation of the constitution," Buckholtz said. "The courts, people smarter than myself, have said this is not a violation of the constitution. It's going to be heard by the Supreme Court. The President of the United States will hopefully weigh in, the governor will make a firmer decision besides the pause. It's a bigger decision than just Conroe, Texas."

Council didn't vote during Thursday night's meeting. The cameras were on the agenda for discussion only.