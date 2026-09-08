Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Houston crash

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The Brief Police say Milton Seymore Jr. was charged with intoxication manslaughter. He allegedly hit a man in the roadway in southeast Houston. The 40-year-old man who was killed in the crash has not been publicly identified.



A 50-year-old man has been charged after a deadly crash in southeast Houston on Friday night.

Police say Milton Seymore Jr. was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Cullen Blvd. near Bellfort Avenue.

Police say Seymore was driving northbound on Cullen Blvd. when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say Seymore remained at the scene and showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 40-year-old man who was killed in the crash has not been released as officials notify the family.