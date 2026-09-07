Houston water shutoffs: What customers need to know as city targets 15,000 delinquent accounts

The Brief Houston Public Works says about 15,000 customers owing a combined $30 million are being notified they could face future water disconnection. Customers in the first group must meet all three criteria: no payment for at least 90 consecutive days, a balance above $500 and a Sensus remote-reading device. Despite an earlier statement from Mayor John Whitmire saying disconnections would begin Sept. 8, Houston Public Works now tells FOX 26 no actual shutoffs begin Sept. 8.



About 15,000 Houston water customers owing a combined $30 million are being targeted in the city's renewed effort to collect past-due utility bills.

Despite an earlier statement from Mayor John Whitmire saying disconnections would begin Sept. 8, Houston Public Works clarified to FOX 26 that no water shutoffs will begin that day. Instead, the first group of customers will be notified that they could face future disconnection if they don't address their balances.

Who is at risk?:

Houston Public Works tells FOX 26 customers in the first group must meet all three of the following conditions:

No payment for at least 90 consecutive days

An outstanding balance greater than $500

A Sensus remote-reading device

The mayor's original statement described those as "factors" used to identify customers, but Public Works later confirmed all three conditions are required.

The department says it is limiting the initial group to customers with Sensus remote-reading devices because it has confidence in the accuracy of bills generated using those meters.

One customer's struggle:

One Houston woman who spoke with FOX 26 on the condition that her identity not be revealed is dealing with a water bill of more than $2,400.

She inherited her father's home after he died and says water bills had been an issue even before she took over the property. While her father was alive, she says a bill that had climbed to nearly $2,000 was adjusted to roughly $800. After the city installed a new meter, she says his monthly bill dropped to around $65.

After her father's death and the account was transferred to her, she says the bills began climbing again.

She has since discovered a leak in the home, which was built in the 1950s and has old galvanized pipes. She estimates the plumbing repairs could cost thousands of dollars.

Her latest bill totals more than $2,400, most of it from a past-due balance. The new charges for the latest billing period were about $54.

The woman says she has contacted the city and several organizations for help, including BakerRipley, United Way, a church and a program she learned about through 311.

She says she encountered income restrictions, exhausted funding and other eligibility requirements that left her without assistance.

"They need more organizations to help people that cannot afford a high water bill," she told FOX 26. "You don't know what they're going through."

She says taking responsibility for her father's home brought expenses she wasn't prepared for, but losing the property isn't an option she wants to consider.

"My dad worked too hard for this house," she said.

The woman also says she has been trying to establish a payment arrangement with the city.

What Happens Sept. 8?:

Mayor Whitmire's original statement said, "Disconnections will begin September 8."

But Houston Public Works later clarified the timeline in response to questions from FOX 26:

"No disconnections are beginning on Sept 8. This process is sending notice to the target customer group that they are at risk of disconnection if they do not make arrangements to bring their accounts current."

The department says customers will receive a final notice with a specific service-interruption date before their water is shut off.Customers who believe their water bill is incorrect also have protections, according to Houston Public Works.

FOX 26 asked whether service could be disconnected while a customer has an active billing dispute or appeal.

Houston Public Works responded: "No."

When asked what a customer must do to place a temporary hold on disconnection while the dispute is reviewed, the department said customers should contact Houston Public Works. The city says customers can call 713-371-1400 with questions about their accounts, disputes, payment arrangements or assistance.

FOX 26 asked whether customers who have made partial payments but still carry large balances could face disconnection.

"No customers will be disconnected that have an active plan in place to resolve an outstanding balance," Houston Public Works said.

The department has not provided details about the terms of those plans, including required down payments, repayment periods or what happens if a customer misses an installment.

Billing accuracy:

The collection effort comes after years of problems with inaccurate Houston water bills.

Whitmire says his administration held off on shutoffs for two years while the city replaced faulty meters and addressed billing problems dating back to 2024.

Houston Public Works says requiring a Sensus remote-reading device for customers in this first group is part of its effort to ensure the balances are accurate.

"The purpose of the target group only, including those with a Sensus RRD, is to ensure our confidence in the accuracy of billing," the department said.

FOX 26 asked what additional steps are taken to verify balances before service is disconnected, including whether the city reviews actual versus estimated readings, tests meters or considers plumbing inspections.

The department did not provide those specifics, instead directing customers with concerns about billing accuracy to customer service.

The city also has an adjustment process for certain high bills, including some associated with qualifying private leaks.Mayor John Whitmire issued the following statement when the collection effort was announced:

"As part of our effort to improve efficiency and accountability, Houston Public Works has begun issuing future disconnection notices to utility customers identified based on factors including no payment for at least 90 consecutive days, an outstanding balance of more than $500, and a Sensus remote-reading device.

"Approximately 15,000 customers fall into this category, collectively owing the City about $30 million. Disconnections will begin September 8.

"For the past two years, my administration has given customers significant leeway and held off on water shutoffs following the inaccurate water bills experienced in 2024.

"This was another significant issue I inherited, and we have spent the past two years fixing it. We have replaced faulty meters, corrected billing problems, and worked to restore confidence that customers are being billed accurately. Today, we have confidence in the accuracy of our billing, and we have a responsibility to collect payment for services that have been provided. We cannot continue to carry unpaid balances indefinitely.

"This effort is about maintaining a fair and sustainable utility system and, just as importantly, being fair to the Houstonians who pay their bills on time. Customers who are delinquent will receive clear notice and an opportunity to address their past-due balances before service is disconnected.

"We will work with delinquent customers by providing payment plans and information about available assistance and funding options. Our goal is to give customers every reasonable opportunity to resolve their balances before their water is shut off.

"Customers with questions about their account, payment arrangements, available assistance, or disputes should call 713-371-1400."

The statement was initially issued August 27.

What customers can do:

Customers with past-due balances can call Houston Public Works at 713-371-1400 to discuss payment arrangements, financial assistance or billing disputes.

The city also offers an adjustment process for certain high bills, including bills associated with qualifying private leaks.