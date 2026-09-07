Houston shooting: Suspects sought following deadly shooting, aggravated robbery

The Brief The search is underway for two suspects following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday morning. According to Houston police, they responded to a call on South Gesnner in Houston's Braeburn subdivision around 4:30 a.m. at the La Carmona Apartments. Authorities said when they arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment unit with a gunshot wound.



The search is underway for two suspects following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Monday morning.

Houston shooting: Two suspects sought following deadly aggravated robbery

What we know:

According to Houston police, they responded to a call on South Gesnner in Houston's Braeburn subdivision around 4:30 a.m. at the La Carmona Apartments.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment unit with a gunshot wound.

Officials stated two Hispanic male suspects committed an aggravated robbery when the victim was shot and killed.

Houston police said detectives are canvassing the area and seeking witnesses.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't provide any further description of the suspects.

What you can do:

If you know anything about what happened, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.