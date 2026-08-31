Abbott activates Texas emergency resources ahead of tropical weather threat

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott activated over 1,500 state personnel and emergency rescue equipment as a tropical system approaches Texas. Landfall is expected on Tuesday afternoon with up to 15 inches of rain, 60 mph winds, and storm surges up to 4 feet. Officials warn that several major rivers could rise, though the full extent of potential flood danger remains uncertain.



Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Monday as a tropical system in the northern Gulf threatens the coast of Texas and Southeast Texas.

The systems could bring heavy rain, flooding and rip currents.

Texas coast prepares for Tropical System

What we know:

Abbott held a severe weather briefing and news conference at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center. During the event, he urged Texans to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf.

The system is expected to bring moisture to Texas beginning Monday and continue through midweek, with impacts possible as far inland as Central Texas.

During the briefing, Abbott said the system could produce 10 to 15 inches of rain in some areas, with rainfall rates reaching 3 to 4 inches per hour. The heaviest rain was expected around Harris County.

"Saving lives is the most important thing that we can do. It is essential that individuals prioritize their personal safety and stay away from rising water," said Abbott.

Landfall is expected on Tuesday afternoon near Chambers County and Jefferson County, with winds near 60 mph and a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet, according to the governor.

The San Jacinto River, Trinity Rivier and Neches River could all rise, although officials said it was too early to determine whether river levels would pose an immediate danger.

Statewide emergency deployment and agency coordination

Big picture view:

The State Operations Center is operating around the clock, with about 20 state agencies and more than 1,500 personnel activated. Rescue aircraft, swift-water rescue boats and high-water vehicles have already been deployed, according to Gov. Abbott.

The Texas Emergency Management Council agencies reporting to the center include:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas National Guard

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

The Public Utility Commission of Texas

ERCOT

Other state health agencies.

Those agencies are preparing to deploy resources as needed.

In the press conference, it was stated that these agencies are also continuing to monitor wildfire conditions across large portions of Texas, where dry vegetation and strong winds could allow fires to spread quickly.

Power outages possible along the coast

What they're saying:

Wind gusts along the coast could cause isolated power outages.

Utility companies, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and ERCOT are coordinating preparations and monitoring the state’s power grid.

PUC Chairman Thomas Gleeson said Entergy, CenterPoint Energy, American Electric Power and Texas-New Mexico Power had activated emergency operations centers, inspected power infrastructure and placed crews on standby.

Dig deeper:

ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said the state’s electric grid is not expected to experience reliability issues. ERCOT is monitoring conditions around the clock, and no restrictions had been placed on transmission or generation facilities.

Officials urged residents to stay away from downed power lines and report outages to their local utility.

What Texans should do to prepare

What you can do:

Officials urged Texans to prepare an emergency kit with food, water, batteries, chargers, medications, important documents and pet supplies. Residents should keep important documents in waterproof containers and make digital copies.

Residents also should know their local flood risks, sign up for emergency alerts, clear drains and gutters, move valuables to higher levels and follow evacuation orders from local officials.

Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roads or moving water and should obey road barricades.

"Turn around, don’t drown," state officials warned.

Texans can find preparedness information at TexasReady.gov, road conditions at DriveTexas.org and additional emergency planning guidance at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.