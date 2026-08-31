Abbott activates Texas emergency resources ahead of tropical weather threat
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Monday as a tropical system in the northern Gulf threatens the coast of Texas and Southeast Texas.
The systems could bring heavy rain, flooding and rip currents.
Texas coast prepares for Tropical System
What we know:
Abbott held a severe weather briefing and news conference at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center. During the event, he urged Texans to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf.
The system is expected to bring moisture to Texas beginning Monday and continue through midweek, with impacts possible as far inland as Central Texas.
During the briefing, Abbott said the system could produce 10 to 15 inches of rain in some areas, with rainfall rates reaching 3 to 4 inches per hour. The heaviest rain was expected around Harris County.
"Saving lives is the most important thing that we can do. It is essential that individuals prioritize their personal safety and stay away from rising water," said Abbott.
Landfall is expected on Tuesday afternoon near Chambers County and Jefferson County, with winds near 60 mph and a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet, according to the governor.
The San Jacinto River, Trinity Rivier and Neches River could all rise, although officials said it was too early to determine whether river levels would pose an immediate danger.
Statewide emergency deployment and agency coordination
Big picture view:
The State Operations Center is operating around the clock, with about 20 state agencies and more than 1,500 personnel activated. Rescue aircraft, swift-water rescue boats and high-water vehicles have already been deployed, according to Gov. Abbott.
The Texas Emergency Management Council agencies reporting to the center include:
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas National Guard
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- The Public Utility Commission of Texas
- ERCOT
- Other state health agencies.
Those agencies are preparing to deploy resources as needed.
In the press conference, it was stated that these agencies are also continuing to monitor wildfire conditions across large portions of Texas, where dry vegetation and strong winds could allow fires to spread quickly.
Power outages possible along the coast
What they're saying:
Wind gusts along the coast could cause isolated power outages.
Utility companies, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and ERCOT are coordinating preparations and monitoring the state’s power grid.
PUC Chairman Thomas Gleeson said Entergy, CenterPoint Energy, American Electric Power and Texas-New Mexico Power had activated emergency operations centers, inspected power infrastructure and placed crews on standby.
Dig deeper:
ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said the state’s electric grid is not expected to experience reliability issues. ERCOT is monitoring conditions around the clock, and no restrictions had been placed on transmission or generation facilities.
Officials urged residents to stay away from downed power lines and report outages to their local utility.
What Texans should do to prepare
What you can do:
Officials urged Texans to prepare an emergency kit with food, water, batteries, chargers, medications, important documents and pet supplies. Residents should keep important documents in waterproof containers and make digital copies.
Residents also should know their local flood risks, sign up for emergency alerts, clear drains and gutters, move valuables to higher levels and follow evacuation orders from local officials.
Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roads or moving water and should obey road barricades.
"Turn around, don’t drown," state officials warned.
Texans can find preparedness information at TexasReady.gov, road conditions at DriveTexas.org and additional emergency planning guidance at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.
The Source: Information in this article was provided from live coverage of the Aug. 31, 2026 Press Conference by Gov. Greg Abbott.