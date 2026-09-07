Harris County crime: Elderly woman found dead inside duffel bag, son charged with tampering with evidence

The Brief Court documents are detailing new information following the death of an elderly woman last week in Harris County. According to court documents, Arman Malik has been charged with tampering with evidence human corpse. The deputies arrived at the home on Valley Knoll Drive in the Windsong subdivision around 10 p.m. on September 1.



Court documents are detailing new information following the death of an elderly woman last week in Harris County.

Valley Knoll Drive death: New details released following incident last week in Harris County

What we know:

According to court documents, Arman Malik has been charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse.

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, family members called 911 for a welfare check on their elderly mother, Dyna Sorto De Malik, after not hearing from her for a few days. The family stated she had not answered her door, phone calls, or text messages.

The deputies arrived at the home on Valley Knoll Drive in the Windsong subdivision around 10 p.m. on September 1.

Authorities said they forced entry into the home after attempting to make contact with anyone in the home.

After authorities entered the home and conducted a security sweep. During the sweep, they found Arman Malik sleeping within a bedroom of the home.

Upon further conducting of the sweep of the home, authorities entered a bedroom across the hall from where Arman Malik was.

Authorities said as they walked into the room, they smelled an odor which they believed to be consistent with a decaying or decomposing body.

Further investigation discovered a sheet in the middle of the room and what was blood on the sheet.

After moving the sheet, authorities said they found a large duffle bag under the sheet, unzipped the bag, and saw human skin and what was believed to be a human arm within the duffle bag.

Dig deeper:

Court documents revealed the home had a surveillance system, and authorities learned three of the devices had been disabled.

Authorities also learned after speaking with the victim's daughter, they determined that the victim's cell phone had been attempted to be accessed by Arman Malik to possibly delete or conceal evidence after the phone immediately said "IPhone unavailable, try again in one hour" after just one attempt of entering a password by authorities.

Officials said when they attempted to talk with Arman Malik he was unresponsive and required sternum rubs as though he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Authorities added that while Malik was being process they saw what appeared to be dried blood under his fingernails and in the area of his cuticle nail beds. He also appeared to have scrapes and scratches on/around his hands.

What's next:

According to court documents, Arman Malik remained intubated at the hospital.