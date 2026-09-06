Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking to Westheimer club with friends

The Brief A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street to go to a club. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Other details are limited at this time.



A woman was pronounced dead overnight after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Houston's Westheimer Road with her friends.

Houston: Pedestrian killed in Westheimer crash

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Westheimer near South Dairy Ashford Road.

Police say the victim was with a group of friends trying to cross Westheimer to go to a club when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the group was not using a designated crosswalk.

The latest update on this incident was shared at the scene. Police said the driver who struck the woman stayed at the scene and was detained and questioned.

The driver did not show signs of being intoxicated.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say investigators may have been able to identify the victim, but they're not publicly naming her until her loved ones have been notified.

Police were unable to confirm Sunday whether the driver was arrested.