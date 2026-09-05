Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man, woman at Houston apartment complex
Houston police arrested and charged a 53-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a man and woman at an apartment complex in Southwest Houston.
What we know:
Derrick Duane Jackson is charged with capital murder in the 228th State District Court, police said.
Derrick Duane Jackson
Officers responded to a shooting call at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the complex’s leasing office in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane. They found a 47-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will release the victims’ identities after their families are notified.
Additional investigation identified Jackson as a possible suspect, police said. Midwest Patrol and Patrol Support Unit officers arrested him Friday. Jackson provided a statement to homicide detectives before being booked into the Harris County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Houston police.