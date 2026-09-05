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Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man, woman at Houston apartment complex

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 5, 2026 8:29 PM CDT
Published September 5, 2026 8:29 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Houston police arrested 53-year-old Derrick Duane Jackson and charged him with capital murder following a fatal shooting at a Southwest Houston apartment complex.
    • Officers responding to a call Thursday evening found a 47-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the complex's leasing office.
    • Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities pending family notification, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Houston police arrested and charged a 53-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a man and woman at an apartment complex in Southwest Houston.

What we know:

Derrick Duane Jackson is charged with capital murder in the 228th State District Court, police said.

Derrick Duane Jackson

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the complex’s leasing office in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane. They found a 47-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will release the victims’ identities after their families are notified.

Additional investigation identified Jackson as a possible suspect, police said. Midwest Patrol and Patrol Support Unit officers arrested him Friday. Jackson provided a statement to homicide detectives before being booked into the Harris County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Houston police.

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