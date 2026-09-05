Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man, woman at Houston apartment complex

The Brief Houston police arrested 53-year-old Derrick Duane Jackson and charged him with capital murder following a fatal shooting at a Southwest Houston apartment complex. Officers responding to a call Thursday evening found a 47-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the complex's leasing office. Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities pending family notification, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.



Houston police arrested and charged a 53-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a man and woman at an apartment complex in Southwest Houston.

What we know:

Derrick Duane Jackson is charged with capital murder in the 228th State District Court, police said.

Derrick Duane Jackson

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the complex’s leasing office in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane. They found a 47-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will release the victims’ identities after their families are notified.

Additional investigation identified Jackson as a possible suspect, police said. Midwest Patrol and Patrol Support Unit officers arrested him Friday. Jackson provided a statement to homicide detectives before being booked into the Harris County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.