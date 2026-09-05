Incidents blocking lanes on Houston's I-10 East, I-69 Southwest

The Brief Police are blocking off the I-10 feeder road near Holland Avenue. A crash is also blocking I-69 lanes near Houston's Museum District. There is no estimate of when these scenes will clear.



Separate incidents are blocking lanes on the I-10 feeder road in east Houston and I-69 near Downtown Houston.

Houston traffic

I-10 East Freeway feeder road

What we know:

The I-10 scene is on the westbound feeder road near Holland Avenue and John Ralston Road.

First responders have those lanes completely blocked. Drivers are being redirected to avoid the scene.

According to Houston Police, a 911 caller reported at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday that a person was lying on the concrete. No deaths have been reported.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

I-69 Southwest Freeway

What we know:

A crash was reported at around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 near Dunlavy Street.

The crash is blocking at least three lanes on the highway.

What we don't know:

There are no details about the crash available at this time.

There is no estimate on when those lanes will reopen.