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Suspect in custody for capital murders at west Houston apartment complex

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 5, 2026 11:41 AM CDT
Published September 5, 2026 11:41 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • Records confirm a man is in custody for allegedly killing two people on Thursday.
    • The victims were found dead in a leasing office at a complex near Westheimer and South Gessner Roads.
    • Both victims are believed to have worked at the complex.

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two people at a west Houston apartment complex on Thursday.

West Houston apartment shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm that 53-year-old Derrick Jackson is in custody on a capital murder charge.

Jackson is accused of killing Rosa Linda Ybarra and Felix Antonio Jimenez Macz.

Jackson's bond has not been set as of this report. Prosecutors are suggesting that he be held on a bond of $1 million.

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2 found dead in West Houston apartment management office
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2 found dead in West Houston apartment management office

A man and woman were found dead on Thursday inside the management office of a west Houston apartment complex, according to police.

The backstory:

The incident was reported Thursday evening at a complex on Ella Lee Lane, near Westheimer and South Gessner Roads.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, an employee and a resident at the Park at Woodlake complex found the two victims inside the leasing office. Both victims, a 67-year-old woman and 47-year-old man, are believed to have worked at the complex.

2 shot, killed in Houston apartment leasing office
2 shot, killed in Houston apartment leasing office

2 shot, killed in Houston apartment leasing office

A man and a woman were found shot to death in the leasing office of an apartment complex in west Houston.

What we don't know:

There are no details about the motive behind the shooting.

The Source: Records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.

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