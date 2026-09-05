Suspect in custody for capital murders at west Houston apartment complex

The Brief Records confirm a man is in custody for allegedly killing two people on Thursday. The victims were found dead in a leasing office at a complex near Westheimer and South Gessner Roads. Both victims are believed to have worked at the complex.



A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two people at a west Houston apartment complex on Thursday.

West Houston apartment shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm that 53-year-old Derrick Jackson is in custody on a capital murder charge.

Jackson is accused of killing Rosa Linda Ybarra and Felix Antonio Jimenez Macz.

Jackson's bond has not been set as of this report. Prosecutors are suggesting that he be held on a bond of $1 million.

Featured article

The backstory:

The incident was reported Thursday evening at a complex on Ella Lee Lane, near Westheimer and South Gessner Roads.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, an employee and a resident at the Park at Woodlake complex found the two victims inside the leasing office. Both victims, a 67-year-old woman and 47-year-old man, are believed to have worked at the complex.

What we don't know:

There are no details about the motive behind the shooting.