Child found after going missing in Spring

The Brief Officials say a child was reported missing early Saturday on Woodbark Road. The child is reportedly diagnosed with autism, "increasing concern for his safety and well-being," officials say. Authorities confirmed the child has been found safe.



A child was found safe Saturday morning after he went missing in north Harris County.

Harris County: Missing child found

What they're saying:

Precinct 4 authorities say the child was reported missing on Woodbark Road in the Spring area, near Champion Forest Drive and Louetta Road.

The child is reportedly diagnosed with autism, "increasing concern for his safety and well-being," officials say.

Authorities at the scene told FOX 26 that the child has since been found and is in good health. He allegedly went to an event without telling his caretaker.