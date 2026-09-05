Child found after going missing in Spring
SPRING, Texas - A child was found safe Saturday morning after he went missing in north Harris County.
Harris County: Missing child found
What they're saying:
Precinct 4 authorities say the child was reported missing on Woodbark Road in the Spring area, near Champion Forest Drive and Louetta Road.
The child is reportedly diagnosed with autism, "increasing concern for his safety and well-being," officials say.
Authorities at the scene told FOX 26 that the child has since been found and is in good health. He allegedly went to an event without telling his caretaker.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office