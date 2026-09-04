Man found dead in Houston after alleged shooting 3 in multi-city spree

The Brief Police say Pedro Gonzalez, 50, is believed to have shot three people in Pasadena, New Caney and Houston. He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he knew the man and two women who were shot.



A man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting three people in three different cities across the Houston area on Friday, authorities say.

3 injured in shooting spree

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Pedro Gonzalez, 50.

Authorities say Gonzalez knew all of the people he allegedly shot, and they are expected to survive their injuries.

What we don't know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says all three of the people who were shot were connected to an ongoing dispute involving Gonzalez, but it’s unclear what the dispute was about.

Timeline:

According to sheriff’s office, Gonzalez is believed to have shot three people.

First, he allegedly shot his ex-wife in Pasadena.

Then, he allegedly drove to New Caney and shot another woman.

Next, he allegedly shot a man near a Burger King in east Houston.

Finally, authorities say Gonzalez was found dead in Houston’s near northside neighborhood.

Pasadena shooting

Authorities did not provide many details about the first shooting but said that Gonzalez is first believed to have shot his ex-wife at a residence in Pasadena around 6 a.m.

New Caney shooting

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was then notified around 9:19 a.m. that a woman had been shot in the 2300 block of Thelma Lane in New Caney. The 52-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Houston shooting

Houston police later received a report about a shooting in east Houston outside of a Burger King at I-10 East Freeway and Kress Street, just west of US-90.

Police say two vehicles pulled into the parking lot. Gonzalez allegedly shot the man in the other car and then drove away.

Police say the man who was shot then went into the Burger King for help and was taken to the hospital. He is believed to be a friend of the suspect.

Suspect found dead

Around 11:30 a.m., Houston police say they were notified that Pasadena police had tracked the suspect's pickup truck to the 4700 block of Cochran Street near Moody Street in the Near Northside neighborhood.

SWAT responded to the scene. When they approached, they found the suspect dead in the backseat with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say they recovered a weapon and will test the bullets from each scene to make sure they match.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.