Elderly woman found dead in Harris County home with adult son in other room

The Brief Harris County deputies found a woman dead inside her bedroom near Barker Cypress, while her adult son was found in another bedroom, possibly under the influence. The family called 911 to conduct a welfare check after they had not heard from their mother in a few days. Officials say the son was not in any state to give a statement and was taken to the hospital.



An investigation is underway in Harris County after deputies found a woman dead inside a home while doing a welfare check Tuesday night.

Woman found dead inside home

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, family members called 911 for a welfare check on their elderly mother after not hearing from her for a few days. The family stated she had not answered her door, phone calls, or text messages.

The deputies arrived at the home on Valleyknoll Drive in the Windsong subdivision around 10 p.m.

Authorities said they forced entry into the home and found the woman dead inside her room. The woman's adult son was found sleeping in his bedroom and appeared to be incoherent, possibly under the influence of an unknown substance.

The son was unable to provide a statement and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives interviewed family members at the location and reviewed security camera footage from neighboring residences. The family told officials the adult son, their brother, had recently begun living with their mother.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant to process the home.

The victim's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman and son has not been released yet.

Investigators attempted to speak with the son at the scene, but he was unable to provide a statement. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.