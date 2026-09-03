The Woodlands offering 'Free Fare Fridays' throughout September

The Brief The Woodlands is offering "Free Fare Fridays" for the month of September. Every Friday in September (Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25), commuters can hop on The Woodlands Express and ride for free. No tickets are needed. It is first-come, first-served.



The Woodlands residents, how'd you like to relax and enjoy a free ride to work on Fridays all September long.

Commuters can hop on The Woodlands Express and ride to multiple locations in Houston for free.

Every Friday in September, commuters can hop on The Woodlands Express and ride for free. No tickets are needed. It is first-come, first-served.

What we know:

September is Commute Solutions Month. Free Fare Fridays is thanks to a partnership with the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Commute Solutions Program.

The Woodlands Express departs from three different Park and Ride Locations.

There are four different routes. Those routes include downtown, Texas Medical Center, Greenway Plaza, and Energy Corridor.

What they're saying:

"Whether you rely on The Woodlands Express for your daily commute or have been curious to try it for the first time, Free Fare Fridays are the perfect opportunity to experience a free, convenient and comfortable way to travel to Houston destinations."

Dig deeper:

To view routes or check schedules, visit this website.

To view Park and Ride locations, visit this website.

Learn more about the Commute Solutions Program here.