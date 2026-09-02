Tropical Storm Edouard lashes Texas with disaster declared in parts of state

The Brief Texas has been hit hard by Tropical Storm Edouard, which has weakened to a depression after making landfall Tuesday. Some counties have declared disasters as the storm dumps flooding rain. High winds have also caused damage in power outages in some areas.



What was once Tropical Storm Edouard has hammered Texas with heavy rain and damaging winds after it made landfall Tuesday.

Happening now::

Edouard has since weakened to a tropical depression as it moves slowly north across southeastern and eastern Texas on Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Edouard is seen on Sept. 2, 2026. (NOAA)

Flash flood emergency issued

What we know:

Flash flood emergencies, the most dire of flooding alerts, have been issued in both Tyler and Hardin counties. According to the National Weather Service, areas between Kountze and Warren have received upwards of 20 inches of rain with another 1-5 inches possible through Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals in Texas associated with Edouard.

(FOX Weather)



Storm reports from the NWS showed parts of Highway 69 North in Kountze were closed due to flooding. The Texas Department of Transportation reported FM Road 1013 was flooded at Spurlock branch in Hillister.

Rising water was reported on creeks in Silsbee, Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks.

Disasters declared as power outages climb

Local perspective:

Officials in at least Hardin and Polk counties have declared disasters because of flooding.

Dozens of school districts have called off classes Wednesday because of concerns about rising waters on roadways.

According to PowerOutage.com, about 77,000 power outages have been reported in Texas. The highest rates of reported outages are in Hardin and Tyler counties.

Edouard causes damage in Texas

Dig deeper:

In addition to the flooding rain, high winds associated with Edouard caused damage in coastal areas of the state.

Winds of 70 mph near Port Arthur and 67 mph near Beaumont were reported as the storm moved through Tuesday afternoon.

Footage from a storm chase showed a collapsed wall at Sabine Pass Independent School.

What’s next with Edouard

What's next:

Edouard will continue to weaken as it moves inland very slowly. More heavy rain is expected through at least Thursday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has outlined a high (Level 4/4) risk zone for parts of Texas, including places such as Livingston. A moderate (Level 3/4) risk zone stretches from Beaumont to Palestine.

The flash flood outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)

