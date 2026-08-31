The Brief Tropical Storm Edouard has officially formed in the Gulf. Heavy rain is likely on Tuesday. Rain is the main concern, with some wind possible.



Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf of Mexico on a path for Texas.

The Houston area can expect heavy rain on Tuesday.

Latest Forecast: Storm track, path, timing

Tropical Depression Five strengthened into a tropical storm on Monday evening. Maximum sustained winds increased to near 40 mph.

As of 7 p.m., Edouard was located about 175 miles southeast of Port Arthur and was moving towards the west north-west at 6 mph.

Edouard is expected to make landfall between Galveston and Port Arthur on Tuesday afternoon.

Additional strengthening is expected.

Warnings and watches

Tropical Storm Warning

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Port Bolivar, Texas to the Vermilion/Iberia Parish Line in Louisiana.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area within the next 24 hours or so. These are the areas with the highest potential to experience possible strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour that could cause some spotty power outages and wind damage.

Flood Watch

A flood watch is in effect from Monday night through Wednesday morning. The watch covers a portion of Southeast Texas including Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto and Southern Liberty.

Storm Surge Watch

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the U.S. Gulf Coast from High Island, Texas, to the Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line, Louisiana.

Houston, Southeast Texas impacts

The system is expected to make landfall near or just east of Galveston Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and storms. Heavy downpours could lead to street flooding, especially near and east of Houston.

A Flood Watch has been issued near and east of I-45 including the Houston metro area from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Two to five inches of rain will be possible with isolated 6 to 9 inch totals in a few spots. Remember to avoid any flooded areas while walking or driving.

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the biggest concern. Models are now projecting 2 to 5 inch totals near I- 45 with isolated 6 to 9 inch totals possible East of I-45.

Some gusty winds over 40 mph are possible near the coast and east of the center, but widespread damaging wind impacts are not expected. The biggest threat for tropical storm force winds will be Southeast of Houston around Chambers County.

School closures

Some school districts have already announced closures for Tuesday, including Dayton ISD, Crosby ISD, and Huffman ISD.

Click here to see the full list.