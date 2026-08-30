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Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo released from ICE detention, family says

By
FOX 26 Houston
Immigration
Published August 30, 2026 8:42 PM CDT
Published August 30, 2026 8:42 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo was released from ICE detention on Sunday after 54 days in custody.
    • He was originally detained after witnessing federal agents shoot and kill his brother on July 7.
    • Salgado Araujo has been reunited with his family, who called his release a "key step in justice."

HOUSTON - Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo was released from ICE detention Sunday after 54 days in custody, his family and attorney said in a statement.

Reunited with family in Houston

What we know:

Salgado Araujo was picked up from the Montgomery Detention Center before noon and reunited with family, according to the statement shared by his niece and nephew.

"Grieving is a process that is done better around loved ones, not inside a detention center," the family said.

His first meal after his release was chilaquiles from his favorite restaurant, marking a return to his usual Sunday routine, the family said.

Legal team call release a 'key step in justice'

Dig deeper:

The family thanked attorney Ruby Powers and her team, along with the Mexican Consulate in Houston, for their support. It also thanked people in Houston and around the world who prayed for Salgado Araujo’s release.

The family called the release "a key step in justice" for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and asked for privacy, saying no additional statements or interviews would be provided at this time.

Related

Family, Houston faith leaders gather to pray for release of final ICE custody witness
article

Family, Houston faith leaders gather to pray for release of final ICE custody witness

Family members and local faith leaders gathered in Houston's East End Friday morning to pray for the release of Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo, who remains in ICE custody after witnessing federal agents shoot and kill his brother last month.

July 7 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The backstory:

Salgado Araujo had remained in ICE custody after witnessing federal agents shoot and kill his brother, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, on July 7. The family has said Lorenzo was on his way to work when the shooting happened. 

Three men, including Victor Salgado Araujo, were inside the truck during the encounter. All three are now back with their families, according to the statement.

Lorenzo Salgado case: One month later
Lorenzo Salgado case: One month later

Lorenzo Salgado case: One month later

Friday marked one month since Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed during an ICE operation in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood. FOX 26's Karys Belger has the latest. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the family and attorney of Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo.

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