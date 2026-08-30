Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo released from ICE detention, family says

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The Brief Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo was released from ICE detention on Sunday after 54 days in custody. He was originally detained after witnessing federal agents shoot and kill his brother on July 7. Salgado Araujo has been reunited with his family, who called his release a "key step in justice."



Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo was released from ICE detention Sunday after 54 days in custody, his family and attorney said in a statement.

Reunited with family in Houston

What we know:

Salgado Araujo was picked up from the Montgomery Detention Center before noon and reunited with family, according to the statement shared by his niece and nephew.

"Grieving is a process that is done better around loved ones, not inside a detention center," the family said.

His first meal after his release was chilaquiles from his favorite restaurant, marking a return to his usual Sunday routine, the family said.

Legal team call release a 'key step in justice'

Dig deeper:

The family thanked attorney Ruby Powers and her team, along with the Mexican Consulate in Houston, for their support. It also thanked people in Houston and around the world who prayed for Salgado Araujo’s release.

The family called the release "a key step in justice" for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and asked for privacy, saying no additional statements or interviews would be provided at this time.

Related article

July 7 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The backstory:

Salgado Araujo had remained in ICE custody after witnessing federal agents shoot and kill his brother, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, on July 7. The family has said Lorenzo was on his way to work when the shooting happened.

Three men, including Victor Salgado Araujo, were inside the truck during the encounter. All three are now back with their families, according to the statement.