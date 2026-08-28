Family, Houston faith leaders gather to pray for release of final ICE custody witness

The Brief Family members and local faith leaders gathered in Houston to pray for the release of Victor Salgado Araujo following the fatal ICE shooting of his brother, Lorenzo. Victor was in the truck during the July 7 encounter and is the only passenger remaining in detention without a release order. His attorney states he has been held for 52 days and was only briefly released from custody to pay his respects at his brother's visitation.



Family members and local faith leaders gathered in Houston's East End Friday morning to pray for the release of Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo, who remains in ICE custody after witnessing federal agents shoot and kill his brother last month.

The Fatal Shooting

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was on his way to work when ICE agents shot and killed him. Three men—including his brother Victor—were inside the truck during the encounter. All three survivors have publicly disputed ICE's narrative of the fatal shooting.

Ongoing Detention

Of the three men present that day, Victor is the only one who remains detained without an official order for release.

According to his attorney, Ruby Powers, Victor has now been held in detention for 52 days. Powers noted that the only time he has been allowed out of custody was a brief visitation period to pay his respects to his late brother.

Community Support and Next Steps

Community members, local faith leaders, and the Salgado Araujo family gathered for a prayer circle aimed at bringing the Houston community together in support of Victor's release.