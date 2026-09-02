Polk County judge issues Local Declaration of Disaster after Edouard

The Brief Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a Local Declaration of Disaster for the county. The declaration comes after high winds, flooding, and power outages caused by Edouard.



A Local Declaration of Disaster has been issued in Polk County due to the weather impacts left by now Tropical Depression Edouard.

Declaration of Disaster in Polk County

On Wednesday, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued the declaration after Edouard, which was a tropical storm at the time it made landfall.

The storm caused high winds, flooding in some areas, and power outages.

Courtesy of Polk County Emergency Management, Texas