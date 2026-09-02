Polk County judge issues Local Declaration of Disaster after Edouard
POLK COUNTY, Texas - A Local Declaration of Disaster has been issued in Polk County due to the weather impacts left by now Tropical Depression Edouard.
Declaration of Disaster in Polk County
On Wednesday, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued the declaration after Edouard, which was a tropical storm at the time it made landfall.
The storm caused high winds, flooding in some areas, and power outages.
Courtesy of Polk County Emergency Management, Texas
The Source: Polk County Emergency Management, Texas