The Brief Low Flood Threat Continues Through Saturday Hot and humid through Labor Day weekend Daily storm chances continue into next week



Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid with potential storms in the afternoon.

Scattered downpours

Scattered showers and storms will pop up along the coast by midday and peak inland, especially during the afternoon.

On Saturday, there's still a low chance that a few streets could flood. So please stay alert & avoid flooded areas.

Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Steamy holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°.

Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.

The pattern holds

The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week.

Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.

Atlantic remains quiet

The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet for the next week.

Our friends in the Pacific aren't as lucky. There are three hurricanes brewing and one may bring some big waves to Hawaii.